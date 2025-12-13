In a bid to overcome their back-to-back draws, defending champions Liverpool will host Brighton at home on December 13 in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26. The Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 match is set to be played at Anfield, and it will start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Sergio Ramos Says Goodbye As Monterrey Stint Ends; Spaniard Gets Offer From Manchester United

Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

Back at Anfield. Back in the Premier League. 👊🔴 #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/LSBTGYpwUs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2025

