Ruben Amorim had been under heavy criticism for his side’s performances lately in the Premier League. But the side responded well in the cup ties including the Europa League and FA Cup matches. In their recent FA Cup 2024-25fixture against Leicester City, the Red Devils were behind at the half time but goals from Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee handed Man United a comeback win. Former Leicester City defender Maguire scored an injury-time winner for the Man United side. Manchester United Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup 2024-25

Get in! The Reds leave it late but we are in the hat for the fifth round 👏🎩#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 7, 2025

