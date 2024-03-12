The Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Newcastle ended on a very close note but in the end, Chelsea prevailed by a scoreline of 3-2. Nicolas Jackson came up with an early goal for Chelsea and put them in lead, but Alexander Isak of the Magpies equalised in the 43rd minute of the game. Cole Palmer and Mtkhailo Mudryk scored a goal each to put Chelsea in a two-goal advantage. Jacob Murphy came up with a late goal from Newcastle but was not enough. Premier League 2023-24: Citizen’s Goalkeeper Ederson Out for 3-4 Weeks Following Thigh Injury in Manchester City vs Liverpool Match.

Chelsea 3–2 Newcastle

