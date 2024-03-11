In an entertaining match between Liverpool and Manchester City, the defending champions not only dropped two crucial points in the title race but now will miss their number-one shot-stopper Ederson for nearly a month. The Brazilian goalkeeper gave a penalty away trying to stop Darwin Nunez from getting on the end of a Nathan Ake back pass and hurt himself in the process. He tried to continue but limped off minutes later, with Stefan Ortega replacing him. Although Ortega did perform well, Manchester City will have multiple games in a months period – during Ederson’s absence, as they fight for trophies on three fronts. Liverpool 1–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola Serve Up Another EPL Classic but Arsenal Is the Big Winner.

Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson Out for 3-4 Weeks

Ederson is a major doubt for Man City's game against Arsenal at the end of the month. Set for 3-4 weeks out with a thigh injury. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) March 11, 2024

