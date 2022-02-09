FC Goa ended their five-game winless run with a sensational 5-0 rout of Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza netted a hat-trick. This result saw the two-time champions fail to close the points gap between them and the top four as the competition heads into the final few games for both outfits.

