In the final match from Group B, FC Goa will face off against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Saturday, November 3. The FC Goa vs NorthEast United AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, and the FCG vs NEUFC live telecast will be available on Star Sports India Khel TV channel. Fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dempo SC Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming

The last matchday in Group B ⚔️ Watch LIVE 📺#KSHIJFC 🕟 https://t.co/REDSm5v9b1#FCGNEUFC 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in Bambolim 🏟️#AIFFSuperCup #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LgxnsB5t7U — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 1, 2025

