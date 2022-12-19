Chennaiyin FC finally stops Kerala Blaster's winning streak as their home match against KBFC ends in a 1-1 draw. Chennaiyin FC came out of the block aggressively in the Southern derby and created a few chances first up. Kerala Blasters gradually grew back in the game as they took the lead first through Sahal Abdul Samad. Chennaiyin FC subbed in Abdenasser El Khayati in the second half and pushed for the equaliser. In the 48th minute, Rahim Ali's volley was saved by Prabhsukhan Gill, Vincy Barreto followed it and powerfully slotted in the rebound, finally taking Chennaiyin FC to level terms. Both teams created chances in the second half, although Chennaiyin was the more dangerous one with two clearcut chances for Peter Sliskovic and Anirudh Thapa. Lionel Messi With the World Cup! Argentina Captain Shares Frame With FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy Inside Flight Back to Argentina.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Result Detail:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)