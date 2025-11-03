Kerala Blasters will face off against Sporting Delhi in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Monday, November 3. The Kerala Blasters vs Sporting Delhi AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will be held at the GMC Bambolim Stadium and will commence at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the Kerala Blasters vs Sporting Delhi live telecast won't be available on TV channels. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Sporting Delhi Super Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel for free. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

Kerala Blasters vs Sporting Delhi Super Cup 2025-26 Match Details

A Monday double-header from Group D! 🤜🤛 Watch LIVE 📺#KBFCSCD 🕟 https://t.co/9Yl8z1pa1B#RUFCMCFC 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in Bambolim 🏟️#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Yj68kk7viG — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 3, 2025

