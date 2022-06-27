Christopher Galtier has left OGC Nice and is all set to become the new Paris Saint-Germain manager in the coming week as the talks are commencing between the Parisians and the manager, Fabrizio Romano tweeted. After the departure of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, PSG were in talks to appoint Galtier as the Argentine's replacement. However, reports say the French manager has resigned from the coaching position at Nice to become the manager of PSG and the deal will be completed in the coming week.

Have a look at the confirmation tweet:

Official and confirmed. Christophe Galtier leaves OGC Nice as he’s set to sign with Paris Saint-Germain as new manager. It will be resolved and completed this week. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG OGC Nice have announced former Borussia Dortmund’s Lucien Favre as new manager, club statement confirms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)