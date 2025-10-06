From 2024, Kerala have their own franchise football league named Super League Kerala. The second edition of the competition commenced on October 2, 2025 and features six participating teams. On October 20, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans is all set to clash against Malappuram FC. In the promo of the game, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and star cricketer Sanju Samson was spotted bantering while representing the teams. Tharoor was representing Thiruvananthapuram Kombans while Sanju was in favour of Malappuram. It was a fun banter and made fans break out in laughter. They loved the promo and made it viral on social media. India Announce Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Included As Khalid Jamil Names 23-Member Team Travelling to Singapore.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Cricketer Sanju Samson Engage In Funny Banter
