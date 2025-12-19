A bizarre incident was spotted during the India vs South Africa fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Umpire Rohan Pandit got injured after being hit on his right leg from a deflected shot of Sanju Samson. Donovan Ferreira was bowling and Samson hit him straight down the ground. Ferreira extended his hands for the ball and the ball deflected from his hands to hit the umpire on his leg. Pandit was down for a while but he resumed after receiving some treatment. BCCI Set To Announce Team India Squads for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and IND vs NZ Series on Saturday.

Umpire Rohan Pandit Gets Injured After Being Hit On Leg

That one must have hurt. 🩹@IamSanjuSamson times this one sweetly and the ball rockets off the bowlers hand and umpire Rohan Pandit cops a nasty blow to his shin. 🫣😵‍💫#INDvSA 5th T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/adG06ykx8o pic.twitter.com/T4XdtqK9jA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 19, 2025

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