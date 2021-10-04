Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo shared condolences to his friend Jose Semedo, whose wife died aged 34 due to health complications caused by an infection. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Nothing can erase the pain of my brother José Semedo and the whole family, but we are together, today as always, in time to face this very difficult time."

See his Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)