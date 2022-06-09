Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as Portugal takes on Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match. And ahead of the game, CR7 took to Instagram and shared his shirtless picture, thus flaunting his well-toned body. Portugal hosts Czech Republic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. While sharing the photo, Ronaldo wrote, "Enjoying our country!" apart from using flag of Portugal and heart emoji. Ronaldo also shared his shirtless picture while doing crunches in stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

CR7 Instagram Story

Courtesy: CR7 Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)