The first half of the blockbuster game between Riyadh-All Stars and PSG has seen all kinds of action. Cristiano and Messi scoring, Juan Bernat red card and Neymar penalty miss. Along with all these, during the dying minutes of the first half Cristiano Ronaldo scores to equalise once again. Cristiano heads a incoming cross from the right which hits the post after beating Keylor Navas. On rebound, Sergio Ramos missed it completely and Cristiano slots it home.

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)