Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal Football Team, writes an inspirational message for his teammates and nation ahead of the start of their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal begins their World Cup campaign with Group H clash with Ghana. Before that, Cristiano Ronaldo motivates his teammates for the journey in front of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo Motivates Teammates Through Inspirational Message Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)