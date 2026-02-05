Celebrating his 41st birthday on February 5, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a global football icon. Since his 2003 debut for Portugal, Ronaldo has built a legendary career, winning as many as five Ballon d'Or awards and scoring over 960 goals during stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr. Fans wished their favourite football icon happy birthday on his special occasion, flooding social media with congratulatory wishes. 17-Year-Old Faisal Shinozada Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUU Celebration After Scoring Century IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

GT wishes CR7

𝙎ensational. 𝙄nspirational. 𝙐nstoppable. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo 🙅 pic.twitter.com/itE18xVAq3 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 5, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41

CRISTIANO RONALDO TURNS 41! 🤍🎉 pic.twitter.com/JelaK7s5x6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2026

Greatest of All Time

Happy birthday Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🙌 One of the greatest footballer of all times🔥#HappyBirthdayCR7pic.twitter.com/ct074AhucX — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) February 5, 2026

Happy 41st CR7

Happy birthday Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🙌 One of the greatest footballer of all times🔥#HappyBirthdayCR7pic.twitter.com/ct074AhucX — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) February 5, 2026

Happy Birthday GOAT

𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 4️⃣1️⃣𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓, 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨!🐐👑#Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/usIahraTfV — Thakuri CR7 🔥✊ (@ThakuriKan92765) February 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)