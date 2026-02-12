Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh reached a major career milestone tonight, claiming his 250th T20 wicket during the IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia. To mark the occasion, Arshdeep delighted the Delhi crowd by performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'SIU' celebration, a moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms. The left-arm seamer achieved the feat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by dismissing Namibian opener Jan Frylinck in the fourth over. 109M! Hardik Pandya Hits Longest Tournament Six Against Bernard Scholtz During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match (See Video).

Arshdeep Singh Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU Celebration

𝘠𝘦𝘩 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘪𝘥𝘩𝘢𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘵𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘪! 😅@arshdeepsinghh picks up his 250th T20 wicket and celebrates in style 😍 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/aLGrwgVX5o pic.twitter.com/LapjG6zZRO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)