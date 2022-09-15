Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever goal in the UEFA Europa League as he achieved the feat during Manchester United's match against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday, September 15. The Portugal striker netted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute to score United's second goal in the match. It was also his first goal of the season across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's First-Ever Europa League Goal:

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first ever Europa League goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/cjKx523Mmb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 15, 2022

Watch Ronaldo's Maiden Europa League Goal:

First Cristiano Ronaldo SIU of the season — how much we've missed this. Many more to come.. #mufcpic.twitter.com/I6e5G62vew — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)