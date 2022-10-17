Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with former head coach Alex Ferguson, who presented him with an award to celebrate his completing 700 goals in club football, ahead of Manchester United's Premier League 2022-23 encounter against Newcastle United, on Sunday, October 16. The Portugal star, who had first joined Manchester United when Ferguson was the head coach of the club, took to social media to share pictures of his interaction with the Scotsman, writing, "Always good to be with you boss!"

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Alex Ferguson:

