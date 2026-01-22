In a hard-fought contest at Abha, Al-Nassr came out on top and continued their winning run in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, beating hosts Damac 2-1, thanks to goals from captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Abdullrahman Ghareeb. Ghareeb gave the visitors an early lead, opening the scoring as early as the fifth minute. The lead was doubled in the early moments of the second half as Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 50th minute, handing the Knights of Najd a 2-0 cushion. Damac, who have been on the rise this Saudi Pro League season, hit back with a consolation goal in the 68th minute courtesy of Jamal Harkass. However, Al-Nassr managed to hold on to their lead and notched up their second successive win in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 this year, thus jumping to second on the standings behind Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On His Aim for Historic 1,000 Career Goals After Winning Best Middle East Player Award at Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Al-Nassr Notch Narrow Win

Job done in Abha ✅ pic.twitter.com/yh2OEqE9Lc — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 21, 2026

