Cristiano Ronaldo was recently named the most capped men’s international footballer against Liechtenstein in the recent Interantional break with 197 appearances. As he returns from his Portugal national team stint, his teammates in AL-Nassr FC celebrate with the Portuguese forward, his special achievement. Cristiano Ronaldo took to twitter to thank the team and the teammates for making the occasion special. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Record of World’s Most-Capped Male International After Featuring in Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Al-Nassr FC and Teammates

Thank you to @AlNassrFC_EN and my team mates for celebrating with me this achievement of becoming the most capped men’s international player. Wishing a happy birthday also to @A_ghareeb29 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dJfQhCHhfU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 31, 2023

