Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has requested to Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the Portuguese superstar is willing to leave as soon as possible. Ronaldo, after staying one season at Old Trafford, has expressed his desire to leave, with may elite clubs being linked with a move. Pietersen, an all-time Blue, has urged the London-based club on Twitter to move for the 37-year-old in this summer transfer window. Earlier, Chelsea addressed that they would not sign Ronaldo.

Check the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)