Cristiano Ronaldo starred in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 wherein he scored a brace to help his side become winners of the competition. The Al-Nassr striker shined in a match that saw his side making an inspiring comeback from behind to win the match 2-1. Prior to the final, Cristiano Ronaldo has been outstanding throughout the tournament, netting four goals in four matches. Now with his brace in the final match, his goal tally in the tournament has climbed upto six. Such has been his performance that he rightly deserved to win the player of the tournament honour. However, that was not the case. In a viral video, the Al-Nassr player's surprising reaction was seen after not winning the honour.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to not getting player of the tournament… 😳 pic.twitter.com/Gm4GK9fVIe — Saudi Xtra (@SaudiXtra) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)