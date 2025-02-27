Real Madrid CF are dealing a lot with injuries this season, now the Carlo Ancelotti-coached side has suffered from another blow. The 28-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos, who collided knee-to-knee during the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 semifinal match with Takefusa Kubo has been sidelined. As stated in the club's official statement, Ceballos "has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle affecting the tendon in his left hamstring". The player is expected to miss both the upcoming vital games against Madrid Derby opponents Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round-of-16, besides all the matches during that time. As per a report by Cope, he is expected to be sidelined for two months. The player posted on his Instagram handle, expressing the grief of his injury and disappointment for not being able to help Real Madrid. He has also asserted that he "will come back stronger". Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25: Teen Sensation Endrick Scores As Los Blancos Win First Leg of Semi-Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Dani Ceballos on His Injury:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Ceballos Fernandez (@danifuli10)

