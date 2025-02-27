Real Sociedad hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of their Cope del Rey 2024-25 semifinal match at Anoeta, which the Los Blancos won quite comfortably. The first and only goal of the match came by Real Madrid, where teen sensation Endrick slammed the back of the net after a perfect setup by Jude Bellingham in the 19th minute. Endrick now has managed six goals in four starts this season for Madrid across competitions. The reverse fixture will be played on April 2 at Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-0 aggregate lead. ‘Real Madrid is Cry Club’: La Liga President Javier Tebas Accuses Defending Champions of Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Scoreline

Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid Goal and Highlights

