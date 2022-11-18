Odisha FC rode on a brace from Pedro Martin to clinch a sensational comeback win over East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, November 18. East Bengal had taken a 2-0 lead in the match with Thongkhosiem Haokip and Naorem Singh scoring for the Red and Golds. But Odisha FC fought back hard after the break with Martin's brace levelling things up by the 48th minute. Odisha FC then had two more goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar as they completed a turnaround and bagged all three points.

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Result:

