In the final match from Group A, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash against East Bengal in the highly anticipated Kolkata Derby in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Friday, October 31. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, and the MBSG vs EBFC live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 #𝗔𝗜𝗙𝗙𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱-𝟮𝟲 𝗸𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝗮! 🏆 16 clubs will battle it out in the group stage for 4⃣ semi-final spots ⚡️ Live stream 📺 Fatorda matches: @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel Bambolim matches:… pic.twitter.com/pNIyQxswdF — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 24, 2025

