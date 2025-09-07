England secured a 2-0 victory over Andorra in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday, September 6. This was a fourth win for the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign and they find themselves right on top of the Group K points table. England's first goal of the match was an own goal after Andorra defender Christian Garcia Gonzalez found the back of his team's net in the 25th minute of the match. England had a 1-0 lead at half-time and after the break, Declan Rice was on the target in the 67th minute. It was his sixth goal for the England National Football Team. Thomas Tuchel's men deservedly emerged victorious as they were dominant in terms of ball possession, having 83% of it and also registered seven shots on target, while Andorra had none. Armenia 0-5 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix Score Braces as Former European Champions Register Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

England vs Andorra Result

Watch England vs Andorra Goal Video Highlights:

