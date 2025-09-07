Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix scored braces each as Portugal registered an emphatic 5-0 victory over Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Armenia on Saturday, September 6. The scoreline is an example of how dominant the performance was from the former European champions. Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first in the 21st minute of the match to give Portugal a 2-0 lead. Joao Cancelo added a third goal for the Portugal National Football Team in the 32nd minute of the match and the 2016 Euro winners headed into half-time with a 3-0 lead. After the break, Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again as he scored his second and Portugal's fourth goal of the night, in the 46th minute. Joao Felix then capped off the win with his second goal in the 61st minute. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral, Al-Nassr Star Consoles Emotional Kid Ahead of Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match.

Armenia vs Portugal Result

Watch Armenia vs Portugal Goal Video Highlights:

