France inched a step closer to winning a second consecutive World Cup when they beat England 2-1 in a quarterfinal clash at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 11. Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead courtesy of a stunner but England fought back when Harry Kane converted a penalty kick. However, the action was not done yet with Olivier Giroud once again putting France in front in the 78th minute. England squandered a golden chance of levelling the score when Harry Kane failed to convert another penalty kick. Harry Kane Becomes Joint Top Scorer For England With Wayne Rooney, Achieves Feat Against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

Watch England vs France Goal Video Highlights Here:

