The golden boot winner of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Harry Kane continues his goalscoring form in the 2022 edition too as he scores against France in the quarterfinals. By converting a penalty, Harry Kane equaled the record of being the joint highest scorer for the England's Men's side along with Wayne Rooney. Both the English forwards scored 53 goals in England jersey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Out of FIFA World Cup 2022, Fans React As Morocco Head to Historic Semis

Harry Kane Becomes Joint Highest Scorer For England

53 - Harry Kane has scored his 53rd goal for England, equalling Wayne Rooney as the joint-highest scorer for the England men's side. Leveller. pic.twitter.com/lsj2GdEk2K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022

