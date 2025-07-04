Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault with the offences said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, according to the Metropolitan Police. The Ghana midfielder, who had joined Arsenal in 2020, had parted ways with the club just days ago upon the expiration of his contract. The charges are against three different women and he will need to appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5. "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape - after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence. Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges," said Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as quoted by Guardian. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Thomas Partey Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault

🚨 Thomas Partey, officially charged with rape by the Metropolitan Police Service. “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives. “The Met has issued a charge and requisition to… pic.twitter.com/s8FcKC7h3f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2025

