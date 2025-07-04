The Wimbledon has decided to relax its strict all-white dress code rule by allowing players to wear black armbands to honour Diogo Jota after his tragic death on July 3. The football world was left shocked after it was learnt that Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in an accident with their car catching fire in Spain. The Wimbledon, which is the oldest tennis championships, have had an all-white dress code rule dating back to the 1870s but they have decided to make an exception this time with players allowed to wear black armbands for honouring late Diogo Jota and his brother. Francisco Cabral, a tennis player from Portugal, would wear a black armband for Diogo Jota when he is in action at Wimbledon 2025. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC To ‘Immortalise’ Jersey Number 20 After 28-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Car Accident.

#Wimbledon organisers have said players will be allowed to pay tribute to Diogo Jota with black armbands on court Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral said he planned to do so in the next round https://t.co/1A5MGv56zG — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 3, 2025

