The South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has netted his first goal for his new side Los Angeles FC at the Major League Soccer. Son Heung-min scored a splendid free-kick during the FC Dallas vs LAFC MLS 2025 match at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to start his scoring spree at the new club. The goal came in the sixth minute; however, despite the early goal, the match ended 1-1, as Logan Farrington scored the equalizer at the 13th minute of the game, and after that, neither side managed to score. Son Heung-min joined LAFC in the ongoing transfer window after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur. Who is Baltasar Rodriguez? Here's All You Need to Know About Inter Miami’s Argentine Midfielder Who Scored First MLS Goal With an Outside-Box Stunner vs DC United.

Draw in Texas, FC Dallas 1-1 LAFC

FC Dallas vs LAFC MLS 2025 Full Match Highlights

