Inter Miami CF have another Argentine sensation in their squad! And yes, the greatest ever to embrace the beautiful game of football, Lionel Messi is not being mentioned here. The talk here is about an attacking midfielder in his early 20s, Baltasar Rodriguez. The Inter Miami no. 11 scored a banger from outside the box to mark his first Major League Soccer goal, which he netted at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C., during the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. DC United 1-1 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Baltasar Rodriguez Scores Sensational Goal as Lionel Messi-Less Herons Share Points in Washington (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Baltasar Rodriguez Quick Facts

#Baltasar Rodriguez was born on July 9, 2003

#Baltasar Rodriguez was born in Monte Hermoso, Argentina

#Baltasar Rodriguez is currently on loan to MLS side Inter Miami CF from Argentine top-tier team Racing Club

#Baltasar Rodriguez joined Inter Miami on March 10, 2025, and is loaned till December 31 of the same year

#Inter Miami have an option to make the transfer of Baltasar Rodriguez permanent at the end of the season for €4.15m

#Baltasar Rodriguez made his Inter Miami debut against the SJ Earthquakes on May 15, 2025

#Baltasar Rodriguez scored his first goal in Major League Soccer during the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match at Audi Field

#Ahead of his move to Inter Miami, Baltasar Rodriguez was at his parent side Racing Club, and their junior sides

#For Racing Club main team, Rodriguez has to date played in 68 matches and has won the Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana

#Baltasar Rodriguez has already represented the Argentina U-23 men's team. Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer's Boyhood Club Newell's Old Boys.

Scoring an absolute stunner from outside the box, after a kick paved the way for the ball towards him, Baltasar Rodriguez didn't make the Herons realize the absence of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi during the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match at Audi Field. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Argentina is undoubtedly a bright prospect who can even switch positions to the right midfield and right wing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).