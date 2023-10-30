Former president of Spanish football association, Luis Rubiales has been handed suspension from all-football related activities, both domestic and international by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for breaching code of conduct. Rubiales found himself in trouble after kissing Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 victory. Luis Rubiales, Spanish Football Federation President, Suspended by FIFA for Forcefully Kissing Jenni Hermoso After Women's Football World Cup 2023 Final.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee Suspends Former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The FIFA disciplinary committee have suspended Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years. ❌🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/4lVwl6jn4O — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 30, 2023

