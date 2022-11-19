With the FIFA World Cup 2022 just days away, FIFA officially announced the release of a new official World Cup anthem. The song 'Tukoh Taka' featuring Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares was released recently via Universal Arabic Music/Universal Music Group/Republic Records. This will be the first FIFA World Cup anthem featuring English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics. For this year’s tournament, FIFA has released almost six official songs. The first song was the uplifting track “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha. The 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 20 (Sunday) with host nation Qatar will take on Ecuador in the tournament opener.

Watch ‘Tukoh Taka' World Cup Football anthem:

