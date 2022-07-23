France are set to take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Sunday, July 24. The match would be played at the New York Stadium in Yorkshire and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app.

Expect nothing but fireworks as defending champions @oranjevrouwen take on the fearless @equipedefranceF in quarter-final 4 tonight 💥 Who do YOU think will secure the last semi-final spot? 🤔 🇫🇷 🆚 🇳🇱 | 🗓️ - Tonight | 🕧 - 12:30 AM | 📺 - #SonySportsNetwork#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/h5GVzcMa3B — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 23, 2022

