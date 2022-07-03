Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that he has no intention to sell the club's star midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer despite interests from many big European clubs, especially Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on De Jong deal as the English outfit have made the Dutch playmaker as their top summer target, and have offered a deal worth $70 millions plus add-ons to the Catalan club. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Laporta does not want to sell the 25-year-old midfielder in the wake of Barca's financial discomfort this season. The Catalan outfit are looking to free-up cash to maintain a healthy salary structure in the club and want to offload some star players for that.

Check the tweet:

Barça president Laporta on de Jong: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay”. 🚨 #FCB “I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zG4mmo6Rfj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

