In a one-sided EPL match, Manchester United claimed an easy win in their away encounter at Wolverhampton, securing all three points, taking down hosts Wolves in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26. Captain Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Man United in the 25th minute, but Wolves’ Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalized on the brink of half-time. Bryan Mbeumo handed Manchester with the lead in the 51st minute, which Mason Mount doubled in the 62nd minute. Fernandes, who has been in stunning form of late, slammed his second goal to complete a well-deserved brace, giving the visitors a three-goal advantage. United won the contest 1-4, and thus rose to sixth place in the EPL 2025-26 standings. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Manchester United Win Easily

"UNITED are the team for me!" 🔊 pic.twitter.com/JxwxOK7h9p — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2025

