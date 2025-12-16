Manchester United have secured a solid victory against Wolves and will look to extend their winning run when they host AFC Bournemouth on December 15 in ongoing Premier League 2025-26. The Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 match is set to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, and it will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 16, Tuesday. Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth live telecast on its TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. 'Thank God He Didn't Bite Her' Fans Share Funny Jokes After Young Female Indian Footballer Nutmegs Luis Suarez in Rondo During Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

More Monday night football at Old Trafford — bring it on! 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/zsqH3a771S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 15, 2025

