England failed to secure a win after a late error by goalkeeper that helped Germany to score an equaliser in the 2022 UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium. Ilkay Gundogan opened the goal for Germany converting a penalty in the 52nd minute and Kai Havertz doubled the visitors' lead in the 67th minute. Luke Shaw scored the comeback goal for England in the 71st minute while Mason Mount leveled the game in three minutes. England then took a lead with Harry Kane’s penalty (83’). Kai Havertz once again strikes and denies Three Lions a dramatic win.

