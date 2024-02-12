Gokulam Kerala team is currently in fourth position in the I-League 2023-24 points table with 20 points in 12 matches played so far. With one extra loss in as many games, Shillong Lajong stands sixth with 19 points. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosports, fans can also enjoy the Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong game on the Fancode App and website. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Kerala Blasters in Second Spot After Victory over Mumbai City

Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong on FanCode

