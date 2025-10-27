Action in Group C kickoffs today with Punjab FC taking on Gokulam Kerala in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Monday, October 27. The Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala Super Cup 2025-26 match is being played at the GMC Bambolim Stadium and will commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the PFC vs GK live telecast won't be available on TV channels. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel for free. Real Kashmir FC Withdraw From AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Due to Visa Issues, Dempo SC Named Replacement.

