In their final match of the Durand Cup 2025 league stage, leaders Shillong Lajong FC will challenge second-placed NorthEast United FC in a crucial Group E match. The Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) on Friday, August 8, and commence at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the JFC cs 1LFC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Indian Army FT Secures Narrow 1–0 Win Against Resilient Tribhuvan Army FC.

Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)