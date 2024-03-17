Sreenidi Deccan and Gokulam Kerala are level on points in the I League 2023-24 standings. But Sreenidi has two games in hand and could even move up to second in the standings winning both their ‘in hand’ matches. In the upcoming match between Gokulam and Sreenidi Deccan, the statistics suggest an intriguing clash. Both teams have shown a penchant for goals, with high percentages of Over 2.5 and Over 1.5 goals. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Secures Crucial Three Points Against Bengaluru FC With Comeback Win.

