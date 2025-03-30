Looking to keep their title hope alive, Gokulam Kerala will clash against Sreenidi Deccan in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 30. The Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League football match will be held at EMS Stadium and commence at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels in India. The live streaming of Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Kamal Issah Scores As Real Kashmir’s Title Hopes Suffer Blow in 1–1 Draw Against Dempo SC.Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2024–25

