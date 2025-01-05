Paris Saint-German will lock horns against Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco in the Trophee des Champions Final 2024-25 on January 5. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Football match will be played at Stadium 974 in Doha, and begin at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly for fans in India, neither live telecast nor live streaming viewing options will be available on TV or OTT platforms. But fans can follow live score updates of the high-profile Trophee des Champions Final on respective PSG and Monaco social media handles. Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Trophee des Champions Final

⚔️ MATCHDAY⚔️ 🏆 Visit Qatar Champions Trophy 🆚 AS Monaco ⌚️ 5:30pm CET 🏟️ Stadium 974#PSGVisitQatarTour2025 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/DeXtMBnrgn — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 5, 2025

