The Hong Kong national football team are hosting Manchester United in a friendly fixture on Friday, May 30. The Hong Kong vs Manchester United match is being held at the Hong Kong Stadium. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there is no live telecast available for the Hong Kong vs Manchester United friendly fixture due to the absence of official broadcasters. Meanwhile, Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the match between Hong Kong and Manchester United on MUTV via subscription. Manchester United Players Andre Onana, Harry Maguire And Diogo Dalot Spotted In India, Red Devils Stars To Attend Event In Mumbai (Watch Video).

Hong Kong vs Manchester United Friendly Fixture

The action is under way at the Hong Kong Stadium 🏟️#MUFC || #MUTOUR25 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 30, 2025

