In the 54th minute of Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match, Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a goal but it was awarded to his teammate Bruno Fernandes. Portugal eventually went on to win the game 2-0 as Fernandes netted a brace. While Fernandes was awarded the goal, Ronaldo fans felt that the star footballer did make a contact with the ball. As per fans, who also posted photos on social media, Ronaldo's hair touched the ball when Fernandes slotted it into the net. Had the goal went in favour of Ronaldo he would have levelled with Eusebio as Portugal’s highest goal scorer at World Cups. Interestingly, some of the Twitter users compared Ronaldo's hair touching the ball to the Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God'.

Chris Woakes' Fun Take and That Reply!

Hand of God to Hair of GOAT

Hand of God. Hair of GOAT pic.twitter.com/fNNnP1cx9o — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) November 28, 2022

Did he?

Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal. pic.twitter.com/7yRJyUkRiz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2022

But Denied

To be honest, I’d have claimed it. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 28, 2022

'Hair of God'

Ronaldo's hair of god goal pic.twitter.com/ZHsTkEpLV4 — 7th rejection d’or (@rejectedpenaldo) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)